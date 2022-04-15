 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘It’s The Small Things Charlie Brown’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

Celebrate Earth Day with a new Peanuts animated special “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown.” In the special, Charlie Brown is determined to win his big baseball game, but things get complicated when Sally bonds with a tiny flower on the pitcher’s mound and vows to protect it at all costs. The latest installment of the Snoopy Presents series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 15 and you can watch with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’ Premiere

About ‘It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown’

The latest Snoopy Presents animated special sees Sally Brown develop a special bond with a little flower at the center of a baseball field that may compromise the big game that her big brother has been looking forward to. Charlie Brown and the rest of his team are inspired to make a positive impact on their environment because of Sally’s connection to the flower.

Also, the classic 1976 Peanuts special “It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown” will be available to stream on Arbor Day, Friday, April 29.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

  • 7-Day Trial
    apple.com

    Apple TV+

    Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights.

    They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer.

    If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+.

    7-Day Trial
    $4.99 / month
    apple.com

Watch a preview of 'It's the Small Things Charlie Brown':

