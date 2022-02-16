 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Colorado Avalanche Vegas Golden Knights TNT

How to Watch Jack Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights Debut Live For Free Online

Jason Gurwin

After being out of hockey for almost a year with a neck injury, NHL superstar Jack Eichel will make his Vegas Golden Knights debut. Eichel was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to Vegas in November, but he has played since his neck surgery this past Fall. In Eichel’s debut, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Colorado Avalanche, which will be nationally televised on TNT. So how can you stream it?

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

In Las Vegas, Colorado, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
TNT - -

The game won’t be available live on ESPN+ since it is being broadcast on TNT. It will be available on-demand with ESPN after the game.

Jack Eichel, the #2 overall draft pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, had spent his entire career with the Buffalo Sabres. But after years of losing and dispute over how to treat his neck injury – he asked for a trade. His wish was finally granted this November, and to an already deep team with the Vegas Golden Knights

In his debut, he’s expected to line up as Vegas’ No. 1 center, skating between wingers Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov. He will fill in for Mark Stone, who was placed on LTIR with a back injury.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Jack Eichel's Return to Hockey

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.