How to Watch Jack Eichel’s Vegas Golden Knights Debut Live For Free Online

After being out of hockey for almost a year with a neck injury, NHL superstar Jack Eichel will make his Vegas Golden Knights debut. Eichel was traded by the Buffalo Sabres to Vegas in November, but he has played since his neck surgery this past Fall. In Eichel’s debut, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Colorado Avalanche, which will be nationally televised on TNT. So how can you stream it?

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST

TV: TNT

In Las Vegas, Colorado, and Nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

The game won’t be available live on ESPN+ since it is being broadcast on TNT. It will be available on-demand with ESPN after the game.

Jack Eichel, the #2 overall draft pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, had spent his entire career with the Buffalo Sabres. But after years of losing and dispute over how to treat his neck injury – he asked for a trade. His wish was finally granted this November, and to an already deep team with the Vegas Golden Knights

Coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/aRQnsW4xI1 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022

In his debut, he’s expected to line up as Vegas’ No. 1 center, skating between wingers Max Pacioretty and Evgenii Dadonov. He will fill in for Mark Stone, who was placed on LTIR with a back injury.

