How to Watch ‘Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

If you’re a fan of all things supernatural, you won’t want to miss the new discovery+ special premiering this weekend. “Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs” is a two-hour special exploring the unknowns in hopes of finding answers. This is the latest thrilling adventure in the “Night of Terror” series, which features Jack and the rest of the Osbourne family. You can stream the new special on-demand beginning this Saturday, Sept. 3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

About ‘Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: UFOs’

Jack takes two of his friends, Jay Mewes and Jamie Kennedy, along on this mysterious adventure all about UFOs. The trio is on a mission to find the truth about UFOs, which have been reported many times throughout history. To get the answers they are searching for, Jack, Jay, and Jamie journey to Utah’s Uinta Basin.

Jack refers to this spot as the “mecca for alien and supernatural activity.” This particular location has puzzled people since ancient times with many claiming that otherworldly visitors have been spotted there.

More recently, additional sightings have occurred, raising even more questions about this specific place. Jack, Jay, and Jamie are up for the challenge and dive into an investigation of Uinta Basin, bringing viewers along for the ride. The special features more details from witnesses, as well as knowledge and guidance from UFO expert Ben Hansen.

