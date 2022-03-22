How to Watch ‘Jackass Forever’ Premiere For Free Without Cable

“Jackass” fans and pranksters will be psyched to know that “Jackass Forever” is now available to stream at home with Paramount+. You can watch the premiere for free with a 30-day free trial to Paramount+.

About ‘Jackass Forever’

“Jackass Forever” is the fifth overall installment in the “Jackass” film series and arrived in theaters on Feb. 4.

The film is filled with new pranks, violent antics, and overall craziness. Stars include the Jackass crew; Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Wee Man, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, and Compston “Darkshark” Wilson. Longtime “Jackass” star Bam Margera is seen in select scenes that were filmed before he was fired from the production in February 2021.

Celebrity guest appearances such as Eric André, Tory Belleci, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator, Jules Sylvester, Danielle O’Toole, Rob Dyrdek, among many others will appear as well.

