How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Game Live Online on November 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST, the Jackson State Tigers face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, AL. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

When: Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EST

The Jackson State Tigers took their record to 9-0 last week, after defeating Texas Southern 41-14. They host the 3-6 Alabama A&M Bulldogs this week. Deion Sanders and his Tigers are hoping that the Bulldogs don’t put on the upset to end their bid for their undefeated season.

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

If you’re looking to stream College Football games this season, ESPN+ will stream more than 500 games featuring teams from the SEC, Big 12, The American, ACC, C-USA, MAC and Sun Belt, and more.

