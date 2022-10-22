How to Watch Campbell vs. Jackson State Live Online on October 22, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT, the Jackson State Tigers face the Campbell Fighting Camels from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Jackson State Tigers vs. Campbell Fighting Camels

When: Saturday, October 22, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

The Jackson State Tigers bring their 6-0 undefeated record up against the Campbell Fighting Camels, who has also had a strong start this season with a 4-2 record. The Fighting Camels will look to try to end this stunning run by Deion Sanders and his Tigers.

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Campbell game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

