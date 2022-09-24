How to Watch Mississippi Valley State vs. Jackson State Live Online on September 24, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Jackson State Tigers face the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Jackson State Tigers vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

When: Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

After starting the season 3-0, Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers will face Mississippi Valley St., who is winless on the year. This is the first game of conference play so expect it to be loud from the JSU faithful.

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Mississippi Valley State game with a subscription to ESPN+. Since it isn’t available on live TV, you won’t be able to watch it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. However, you can watch it with Hulu Live TV, which now includes ESPN+ with their $69.99 a month plan.

