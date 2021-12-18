How to Watch Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Live for Free Online on December 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST, the Jackson State Tigers face the South Carolina State Bulldogs from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on ABC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Jackson State Tigers vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

The Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game will be streaming on ABC, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream ABC on fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM.

You won’t be able to stream it on YouTube TV after ABC and ESPN were dropped from the service on December 17.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu + Live TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on Sling TV?

While Sling TV doesn’t offer ABC, you will be able to stream it on ESPN3, which is available with the Sling Orange plan. You can get your first month of Sling TV for just $10.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on fuboTV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game on ABC with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game on ABC with DIRECTV STREAM. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on YouTube TV?

Unfortunately, YouTube TV no longer carries ABC so you won’t be able to stream the game. You won’t be able to stream ACC Network, ESPN, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on Paramount Plus?

Unfortunately, Paramount Plus doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. South Carolina State on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer ABC so you won’t be able to stream the Jackson State vs. South Carolina State game.

South Carolina State vs. Jackson State Game Preview: 'Coach Prime' looks to add bowl win to conference title

By The Associated Press

Celebration Bowl: South Carolina State (6-5) vs. Jackson State (11-1), Dec. 18, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, 12 noon EST (ABC).

Line: Jackson State by 10.5, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Jackson State is looking to cap a brilliant second season for coach Deion Sanders. Coach Prime brought huge attention to the Mississippi HBCU, and he backed up the hype by guiding the Tigers to their first Southwestern Athletic Conference championship in 14 years. Jackson State has already had quite a week, shocking the college football world when Travis Hunter, a top-ranked prep cornerback from Suwanee, Georgia, made the unprecedented decision to spurn Florida State and sign with the FCS Tigers.

South Carolina State posted a perfect 5-0 record in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and hopes to claim its first postseason victory since a 1994 win over Grambling State in the Heritage Bowl.

KEY MATCHUP

South Carolina State QB Corey Fields Jr. vs. Jackson State’s defense. The Tigers, with one of the top-ranked units in FCS, will try to force Fields into some costly mistakes. He’s thrown nearly as many interceptions (12) as touchdowns (14) this season and must take care of the football for the Bulldogs to have any shot at pulling off the upset. That’s easier said than done against a Tigers defense led by James Houston, who has 21.5 tackles behind the line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

South Carolina State: RB Kendrell Flowers leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 637 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jackson State: QB Shedeur Sanders, the coach’s son, became the first HBCU player to win the Jerry Rice award as the top freshman in FCS football. Sanders has completed 256 of 377 passes (68%) for 3,056 yards, with 29 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

FACTS & FIGURES

This is a matchup between two traditional powers in Black college football. The programs have combined for 34 conference championships and 952 wins; each have four alumni in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. … The Tigers and Bulldogs played between 1991-1994, with each team winning two games. … This is the first Celebration Bowl appearance for both schools. … Jackson State has won 11 games for the first time in school history. … Deion Sanders is returning to Atlanta, where he famously made his mark playing for both the NFL’s Falcons and Major League Baseball’s Braves in the early 1990s. … Jackson State is going for the 500th win in school history.