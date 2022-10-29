How to Watch Southern University vs. Jackson State Game Live Online Today on October 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Jackson State Tigers face the Southern University Jaguars from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Jackson State Tigers vs. Southern University Jaguars

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Jackson State Tigers continue their undefeated 7-0 run against the 5-2 Southern University Jaguars. Deion Sanders and his Tigers are hoping that the Jaguars don’t put on the upset to end their bid for their undefeated season.

The Jackson State vs. Southern University game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. With some of those services, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials to access it in the ESPN App.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on Sling TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on fuboTV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on the streaming service.

All Live TV Streaming Services