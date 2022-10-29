 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Southern University vs. Jackson State Game Live Online Today on October 29, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT, the Jackson State Tigers face the Southern University Jaguars from Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, MS. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN3, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Jackson State Tigers vs. Southern University Jaguars

The Jackson State Tigers continue their undefeated 7-0 run against the 5-2 Southern University Jaguars. Deion Sanders and his Tigers are hoping that the Jaguars don’t put on the upset to end their bid for their undefeated season.

The Jackson State vs. Southern University game will be streaming on ESPN3, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream ESPN3 on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. With some of those services, you will need to use your TV Everywhere credentials to access it in the ESPN App.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on Sling TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on fuboTV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on ESPN3 with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jackson State vs. Southern University on ESPN+?

Unfortunately, ESPN+ doesn’t offer a simulcast of college football games that air on ESPN3 so you won’t be able to stream the Jackson State vs. Southern University game on the streaming service.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ESPN3--

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: ESPN3 + 16 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ESPN3 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Southern University vs. Jackson State Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.