 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Jacksonville Jaguars CBS ESPN+ Fox NFL Network Paramount Plus Amazon Prime Video

How to Watch Jacksonville Jaguars Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Duuuuuvalll! That’s right, the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars season begins on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET when the Jags face the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars will play on CBS, Fox, and NFL Network this year, in addition to ESPN+, Paramount+, and Prime Video. Will Trevor Lawrence and friends be able to better their 9-8 division-winning record from a year ago? To see for yourself, you’ll want a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Season

About 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Season

The Jaguars surprised the football world last year when they captured the AFC South crown. Head coach Doug Pederson was able to turn the team around quickly, but they’ll need to take another step forward this year if they want to be thought of as one of the AFC’s elite teams. A big part of that equation will be the development of 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, who the Jags will need to improve his pass-rushing skills if they want to make noise in the playoffs.

Flexible scheduling rules for the 2023 NFL season take hold in Week 5. Look over the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sept. 10 1 1 p.m. @ Indianapolis Colts FOX
Sept. 17 2 1 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs CBS
Sept. 24 3 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans FOX
Oct. 1 4 9:30 a.m. vs. Atlanta Falcons ESPN+
Oct. 8 5 9:30 a.m. @ Buffalo Bills NFL Network
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts CBS
Oct. 22 7 8:15 p.m. @ New Orleans Saints (“TNF”) Prime Video
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Pittsburgh Steelers CBS
Nov. 5 9 BYE
Nov. 12 10 1 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers FOX
Nov. 19 11 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans CBS
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. @ Houston Texans CBS
Dec. 4 13 8:15 p.m. vs. Cincinnati Bengals (“MNF”) ESPN
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. @ Cleveland Browns CBS
Dec. 17 15 8:20 p.m. vs. Baltimore Ravens ESPN
Dec. 24 16 4:05 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ Tennessee Titans TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM offers all broadcast channels needed to stream the Jaguars this season. Fans will need to upgrade to the Choice Plan or purchase the Sports Pack add-on to stream NFL Network, however.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on ESPN+?

Yes, the Jaguars’ Week 4 game in London against the Atlanta Falcons will be an ESPN+ exclusive.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Hulu + Live TV?

Hulu + Live TV provides viewers in the Jacksonville area all the channels needed to stream Jaguars games this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Paramount+?

Yes. Any time the Jaguars play on CBS, they’ll be available to stream on Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Peacock?

No, there are no Jacksonville Jaguars games slated for “Sunday Night Football” as of now.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime Video?

Yes, the Jaguars play the New Orleans Saints in Week 7 on “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sling TV?

There are no broadcast channels available with a Sling TV subscription in Jacksonville, but the team can be streamed on NFL Network via Sling Blue.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Jaguars or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars on YouTube TV?

Yes, Jacksonville-area fans can watch the Jaguars each week (except the ESPN+ exclusive game) with a YouTube TV subscription on local broadcast and cable channels.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+Paramount+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99$5.99
CBS----$11.99
Fox----
NFL Network^
$15 (≥ $99.99)		----
ESPN+--------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: CBS and Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $15 Sports Pack
Includes: NFL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: CBS, Fox, and NFL Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $11.99
Includes: CBS

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: Fox and NFL Network + 24 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

Enjoy a Preview of the 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Season

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.