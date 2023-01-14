How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars AFC Wild Card Game Live For Free Without Cable

On Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Los Angeles Chargers from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on NBC, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars are set to face off in a wild-card matchup on Saturday, after the Chargers finished 10-7 and the Jaguars finished 9-8. In the teams’ last meeting in September, the Jaguars came out on top with a 38-10 victory in Los Angeles. The teams have never met in the playoffs before.

The Jaguars will look to quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who had a strong rookie season and will be making his playoff debut. On defense he will be under pressure from linebacker Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa, who led the team in sacks. He will face Justin Herbert, who is making his playoff debut after finishing second in the league in yards passing.

What Are the Best Streaming Options for the Game?

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will be streaming on NBC, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream NBC on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

The game will also be simulcast with a subscription to Peacock Premium, which is $4.99 a month, which is your cheapest option to watch the game.

If you prefer something with a free trial, you could consider DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. You can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV $.

While Sling TV carries NBC in their Sling Blue Plan, it is only available in select markets. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF Your First Month, meaning your first month is only $20, which would take you throughout the NFL Playoffs.

While you can watch it in Los Angeles and Miami., it isn’t available in Jacksonville or Gainesville. You can also stream NBC with Sling in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Waco, Washington, D.C., Boston, Chicago, Dallas, and Hartford markets.

Can You Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Unfortunately, NFL Sunday Ticket doesn’t carry NFL Playoff games. If you have NFL Sunday Ticket online, you won’t be able to watch the games with the service.

Can You Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers on NFL+?

Since the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Los Angeles Chargers game is nationally televised, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Preview: Jags' Lawrence, Chargers' Herbert face off in playoff debuts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence feels as if he’s been in the playoffs the past two months.

Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars were 3-7 and four games behind division-leading Tennessee in late November. It was clear they needed to find ways to start winning close games.

Lawrence easily could have panicked or even packed it in. Instead, he and the Jaguars picked it up and won six of seven down the stretch, clinching the AFC South and returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Now, Lawrence will make his official postseason debut when the Jaguars (9-8) host fellow playoff newcomer Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) in a wild-card game Saturday night.

It could be the first of many postseason trips for two of the NFL’s youngest rising stars.

“When you’re in this position and you’re playing guys like that, that means you’re playing the best teams, and that’s where you want to be at this time of the year,” Lawrence said. “It’s not necessarily I’m looking forward to playing against those guys. I’m excited for the opportunity that our team has to go play these teams that are really good teams that have great quarterbacks, too.”

At 23, Lawrence is the youngest quarterback in this year’s playoff field and will become the fourth-youngest No. 1 overall pick to start a playoff game in his first two seasons.

He has been everything the Jaguars expected – and more, really – since they chose him with the top pick in 2021. He completed 66.3% of his passes for 4,113 yards, with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He more than doubled his TD passes from his rookie year and cut down his INTs by more than half.

“You want him to have these moments,” coach Doug Pederson said. “That’s the winning culture we’re trying to build here and establish. We want to be here in the conversation at the end of the season, have the team playing in these meaningful games, and that’s credit to the quarterback.

“He’s the leader of your team and franchise, and these are all games that will continue to prepare and teach Trevor how important they are.”

This matchup could be the first of many featuring Lawrence and the 24-year-old Herbert, two guys recognized as much for their flowing locks as their flawless passes. For now, it’s merely “Hair Bowl II,” a rematch from Week 3, which Jacksonville won 38-10 in Los Angeles.

Herbert (ribs) was banged up for that one. But he’s been solid otherwise and led the Chargers to the postseason for the first time since 2018.

He has completed 68.2% of passes for 4,739 yards, with 25 TDs and 10 INTs. He joined Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history with at least 25 TD passes in each of their first three seasons.

“He is a big-time player,” Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said. “Usually, those guys shine brightest in the big lights. I think he will be fine. Again, our message is that it is a big game, you’re not going to hide that, but don’t make it bigger than it is.

“You don’t have to do anything different than what you have done up to this point. Just go out and play football.”

EKELER FACTOR

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler’s previous game in Jacksonville was one for the record books. He had 101 yards rushing and 112 yards receiving in the team’s 45-10 victory in 2019. He did it on 12 touches, the fewest in league history to get over the century mark in both categories.

CRUNCHTIME CLOSER

Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins has a knack for delivering big plays late. His strip-sack of Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs led to Josh Allen’s 37-yard fumble return for a touchdown. Jenkins also made a shoestring interception that he returned 52 yards for a score to beat Dallas in overtime last month.

Now, Jenkins faces the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2017 and then let him leave.

“It’s no hard feelings,” Jenkins said. “I could have been anywhere, and if they let me walk, then they let me walk. But I have pride about this game that I love so much. I love to prove people wrong and show what I can do.”

ON THE RUN

If there are two things that could make the Chargers’ playoff run brief, it is giving up explosive plays and having a porous run defense.

Los Angeles has given up 72 plays this season of at least 20 yards, third most in the league.

The Jaguars ran for 151 yards in the early season meeting between the teams and held the ball for more than 38 minutes.