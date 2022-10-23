How to Watch New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Week 7 Game Live Online on October 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the New York Giants from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

The Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game will be streaming on Fox, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). You can also stream Fox on DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game on Fox with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 OFF Your First 5 Months of Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream CBS.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Five Months of DIRECTV STREAM Choice Plan + Free Premium Channels

Can you stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on fuboTV?

You can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game on Fox with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can you stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on Sling TV?

You can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game on Fox with Sling TV. You can get 50% OFF your First Month for a limited time.

Fox is available in Austin, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco, Tampa, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Gainesville, Atlanta, and Houston markets.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can you stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with their new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can you stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream CBS.

Can You Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

If you live in an apartment or dorm, you can stream NFL Sunday Ticket starting at $300 for the entire season. However, if you are a student or a recent graduate, you can save on the NFL out-of-market streaming service.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $120, while recent graduates can get it for just $200.

Can You Stream Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants on NFL+?

If the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a 7-Day Free Trial of NFL+ ($4.99 a month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($9.99/mo.), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Giants Live Stream

New York Giants vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Game Preview: Engram gets crack at former team when Jaguars host Giants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Evan Engram needed a break from New York.

The Jacksonville Jaguars tight end spent the first five years of his NFL career in the Big Apple, playing for the Giants. It was overwhelming at times, especially during the four seasons that followed a stellar rookie year in which he caught 64 passes for 722 yards and six touchdowns.

Engram never topped those 2017 numbers, and endured his share of criticism for dropped passes, injuries and all the losing the Giants endured during his tenure.

Now Engram gets an up-close look at his former team when the red-hot Giants (5-1) play Sunday at reeling Jacksonville (2-4), which is a three-point favorite despite losing an NFL-record 18 consecutive games against NFC teams.

“There definitely will be a little something-something,” Engram said. “I’ve got to stay locked in and just stay focused on what I got to do for the team. But it will definitely be all in fun.”

Engram signed a one-year, $9 million contract with Jacksonville, essentially betting on himself to have a big year and land an even bigger payday. He has 24 receptions for 208 yards this season, with more than half that yardage coming in the last two weeks.

He’s still looking to find the end zone for the first time with the Jaguars — something he did 17 times with New York — but seems to be finding a rhythm with second-year pro Trevor Lawrence.

“He’s done some really good stuff for us, and I think our connection is great,” Lawrence said. “We would both like to see that get better and better for the stats and the catches and all the big plays to come, but I have no doubt that’s going to happen.”

Engram would love to see it happen this week, against so many guys he knows so well.

“Practicing with those guys, playing with those guys the last five years, it’s just weird,” he said. “I do know a lot of those guys still over there and they’re having success. They’re one of the best teams in the league, and we’ve got an opportunity to go beat them.”

Engram said the biggest difference between New York and Jacksonville is “probably nightlife.” He admitted the big-city scene was “a lot to kind of fall into.”

“You’ve got to have the right discipline. It takes a while to get that right discipline for sure,” he said.

Engram felt he needed a change of scenery to better his career — and maybe his personal life. He’s planning to get married next April.

“It was good for me just ’cause I felt like I’m in this spot in my career where it’s time to lock in,” he said. “I’m about to get married and settle down. It’s a good spot to be focused and go win football games. That was kind of my outlook on it. I did love New York. I loved being there. It was a great city to play football in, but God has me here right now and I’m blessed to be here.”

COMEBACK KIDS

The Giants are the only team in the NFL to overcome three deficits of 10 or more points and win this season. They did it against Tennessee in the opener, versus Green Bay in London two weeks ago and last Sunday against Baltimore. The last time the Giants posted consecutive wins in rallying from 10-plus-point deficits was 2016.

ROOKIE REWARDS

The Giants are getting significant contributions from rookies. Linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, the fifth overall in the draft, had his first sack and forced a fumble against the Ravens. Right tackle Evan Neal, the seventh pick, has started every game. Second-round receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who missed four games because of a knee injury, caught his first touchdown pass against Baltimore. And tight end Daniel Bellinger, a fourth-round selection, has a team-high two TD catches.

LEARNING CURVE

Jacksonville’s top draft pick, edge rusher Travon Walker, is going through some growing pains. The No. 1 overall choice hasn’t had a sack since Week 1 and has one QB hit in the last four games. Adding to his woes, he was flagged for third-down penalties in consecutive weeks. Both flags extended drives and led to touchdowns.

“What you’re seeing is teams are aware of him and scheming protection towards him,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said. “He’s gaining the recognition and respect of the opponents, but at the same time, he needs to understand, he can’t get frustrated.

“He’s got to continue to work and find ways to create rush and play within himself. He’s a good player and only going to get better. These are great learning experiences. There were two penalties I know he would love to have back, and he’ll learn. Sometimes you learn the hard way, and that’s what he’s going through right now.”