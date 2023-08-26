UTEP vs. Jacksonville State 2023 Football Game: How to Watch Live Without Cable

Oh how we’ve missed you, college football. Even though there is still one more week until most schools kick off their 2023 seasons, there are multiple games on the slate this weekend. The UTEP Miners are gearing up to face off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in a Week 0 college football clash on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 5:30 p.m. ET. Adding to the excitement, the contest marks the Gamecocks’ debut as an FBS team in Conference USA, following their acceptance of an invitation in November 2021.

The game will be held at JSU’s Burgess-Snow Field stadium in Jacksonville, Ala and will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service. There are two Week 0 games this weekend on the CBS Sports Network, going back to back. JSU vs UTEP is the first of that set. Here’s everything you need to know when streaming the game:

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. UTEP Miners

When : Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Local TV : CBS Sports Network

: CBS Sports Network Where to Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. the UTEP Miners game will be streaming on CBS Sports, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS Sports Network on Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV if you have one of those services.

Can you stream Jacksonville State vs. UTEP on DIRECTV STREAM?

You can watch the Jacksonville State vs. UTEP game on CBS Sports Network with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM + $10 off your first three months of the Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jacksonville State vs. UTEP on Fubo?

You can watch the Jacksonville State vs. UTEP game on CBS Sports Network with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jacksonville State vs. UTEP on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Jacksonville State vs. UTEP game on CBS Sports Network with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jacksonville State vs. UTEP on YouTube TV?

You can watch the Jacksonville State vs. UTEP game on CBS Sports Network with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.

Can you stream Jacksonville State vs. UTEP on Sling TV?

Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS Sports Network so you won’t be able to stream the Jacksonville State vs. UTEP game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.

UTEP vs. Jacksonville State Game Preview

Get ready for a clash between UTEP and JSU as both squads aim to bounce back from lackluster 2022 seasons. The pressure’s on for UTEP’s head coach Dana Dimel, who’s striving for success with a 17-40 record during his five-year tenure. UTEP’s offense is fueled by fourth-year quarterback Gavin Hardison, and wide receiver Tyrin Smith, who tallied an impressive 1,039 receiving yards in 2022, is back in action after reconsidering a transfer to Texas A&M.

On the other side, Jacksonville State boasts the guidance of a seasoned coach in Rodriguez, who brings 16 years of FBS program experience to the Gamecocks’ transition to the highest echelon of college football. Rodriguez’s coaching journey includes stints at West Virginia (2001-07), Michigan (2008-10), and Arizona (2012-17). Adding to the Gamecocks’ arsenal is experienced quarterback Zion Webb, who’s been granted a seventh season of eligibility by the NCAA.