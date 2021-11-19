How to Watch the Alanis Morissette Documentary ‘Jagged’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Mobile

Alanis Morissette’s vulnerable documentary titled “Jagged” premieres on Friday, November 19 at 8 PM. You can watch with a a subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Jagged’

Alanis Morissette is 47 years old and was born in the Canadian capital of Ottawa. “Jagged” explores the recording, production, and inspiration behind Alanis Morissette’s popular album, Jagged Little Pill. She’s told the press that this album centers around loneliness, trauma, and sexual abuse that she suffered when she was a teenager as a child pop star and TV personality.

Morissette said, “I mean, I was flying alone when I was 10. I was going on a music video shoot with four men to Europe when I was 14…I was always the one that everyone was like, ‘She’s going to be fine.’ Meanwhile, I’m like, chewing my nails down to the quick and throwing up and having sexual abuse stories all through my teens.”

In the film, she says, “It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part. I would always say I was consenting, and then I’d be reminded like ‘Hey, you were 15, you’re not consenting at 15.’”

Morisette wrote Jagged Little Pill when she was 20 years old. It was released a year later and won four Grammys and sold 30 million copies.