How to Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Boxing Match Live Without Cable

Digital media superstar Jake Paul puts his 5-0 boxing record on the line against one of the greatest UFC champions of all time, Anderson Silva. This will be the third UFC alum Paul will face after knocking out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Can Paul continue his success against “The Spider?” Or will Silva be the first to do what many around the world wish they could — knock out Jake Paul. Plus, we’ll get to see four more interesting fights, including an MMA vs NFL matchup between Uriah Hall and Le’Veon Bell. You can watch the entire Paul vs. Silva fight card this Saturday, October 29 at 9 PM ET on Showtime PPV for $59.99.

How to Watch the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Date: Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. ET TV: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV Stream: Watch the Fight with Sling TV

About Paul vs. Silva

Anderson Silva steps in as Jake Paul’s next boxing opponent after fights with Tommy Fury — brother of WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury — and Hasim Rahman Jr. never materialized. Silva enters with a 3-1 boxing record following a stellar 34-11-1 MMA record, most notably fighting in the UFC. Silva enters as a much larger and more experienced fighter when compared to Askren and Woodley, Jake Paul’s past mixed-martial-artist-turned-boxer opponents, and may present an insurmountable challenge for Paul.

In the undercard, we’ll see a super-featherweight bout between Ashton Sylve and Braulio Rodriguez, a bantamweight bout between Alexandro Santiago and Antonio Nieves, and two cruiserweight bouts. The first will see Chris Avila vs. Dr. Mike Varshavski, the second will be a bout between former UFC fighter Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Bell famously knocked out fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in a bout back in September.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Full Card

Fighter Fighter Weight Class Jake Paul Anderson Silva 185-pound catchweight Ashton Sylve Braulio Rodriguez Super featherweight Alexandro Santiago Antonio Nieves Bantamweight Chris Avila Dr. Mike Varshavski Cruiserweight Uriah Hall Le’Veon Bell Cruiserweight

