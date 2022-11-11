How to Watch James Corden’s ‘Mammals’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Though most viewers in the United States know him as a talk show host, James Corden is also a Tony Award and BAFTA-winning actor. Corden’s newest series, “Mammals,” is a dark comedy that centers on the complexities and pitfalls of modern relationships. It asks the question, “What do we do when we’ve found ‘the ne?’” How do we keep to the vows we make when humans are, after all, nothing but lowly mammals? “Mammals” debuts on Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 11. and you can watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘Mammals’ Series Premiere

About ‘Mammals’

“Mammals” follows the story of Jamie (James Corden), a chef whose life begins to crumble when he discovers stunning secrets about his pregnant wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling). Jamie finds himself desperate for answers and joins forces with his brother-in-law Jeff (Colin Morgan) to find them. But Jamie soon discovers he may have been better off leaving some stones unturned. Through this hunt, the cracks in Jeff’s marriage to Jamie’s sister Lue (Sally Hawkins) also begin to widen.

Written by two-time Olivier and Tony Award winner Jez Butterworth, “Mammals” is about the complexities of marriage; there is sadness, grief, tension, love, friendship, betrayal, and a touch of magical realism. It forces viewers to ask hard questions about themselves and their relationships. The series is directed by Stephanie Laing, and all six episodes will be available to stream on Friday, Nov. 11.

Can You Stream ‘Mammals’ For Free?

If you have not subscribed to Prime Video yet, you sure can. Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Mammals’ on Prime Video?

Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.