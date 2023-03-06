How to Watch ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
A new docuseries is coming to Investigation Discovery, offering a deep dive into Jared Fogle’s story. “Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” follows his success and the subsequent events that caused everything to come crashing down. The docuseries features three hour-long episodes, which air back to back this week. Tune in to Investigation Discovery on Monday, March 6 at 9 p.m. ET to catch the full story. You can watch Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster: Season 1 and Investigation Discovery with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, or YouTube TV.
About ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere
“Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” details Fogle’s rose to fame after becoming a Subway spokesman in the 2000s. He was applauded for his successful weight loss and claimed Subway sandwiches allowed him to beat obesity. Many folks loved the happy ending to his story and were totally charmed by him. However, this all came to a sudden halt in 2015.
Fogle and his business partner, Russell Taylor, were charged with child endangerment. For the first time ever, Investigation Discovery offers the full story, including the never-before-seen details of the investigation. Viewers get a look at who the Subway sensation really is underneath his success story and fame.
“Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” offers insight from folks who were directly involved in the investigation. A local journalist Rochelle Herman was able to obtain footage of Jared confessing to his predatory behavior. Two of the victims, Hannah and Christian, share their side of the story. Russell, their stepfather, and Fogle harmed the young girls. Ultimately, Fogle’s home was raided, which led to the discovery of child pornography in his home. Throughout the series, viewers will see the events that transpired as Fogle’s success plummeted and his crimes landed him behind bars.
The docuseries is also available to stream on-demand on discovery+.
Can you watch ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster: Season 1 and Investigation Discovery on Philo.
You can watch ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere?
You can watch Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster: Season 1 and Investigation Discovery on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere Trailer
Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster: Season 1March 6, 2023
It showcases the untold story of the investigation that exposed the monster insidiously lurking behind Fogle’s persona and how his true nature as a child sex predator was finally revealed.
Investigation Discovery
