How to Watch ‘Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

“Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” details Fogle’s rose to fame after becoming a Subway spokesman in the 2000s. He was applauded for his successful weight loss and claimed Subway sandwiches allowed him to beat obesity. Many folks loved the happy ending to his story and were totally charmed by him. However, this all came to a sudden halt in 2015.

Fogle and his business partner, Russell Taylor, were charged with child endangerment. For the first time ever, Investigation Discovery offers the full story, including the never-before-seen details of the investigation. Viewers get a look at who the Subway sensation really is underneath his success story and fame.

“Jared from Subway: Catching a Monster” offers insight from folks who were directly involved in the investigation. A local journalist Rochelle Herman was able to obtain footage of Jared confessing to his predatory behavior. Two of the victims, Hannah and Christian, share their side of the story. Russell, their stepfather, and Fogle harmed the young girls. Ultimately, Fogle’s home was raided, which led to the discovery of child pornography in his home. Throughout the series, viewers will see the events that transpired as Fogle’s success plummeted and his crimes landed him behind bars.

