How to Watch ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Country-rap artist Jelly Roll has faced many challenges in his 38 years of life, and now, viewers are getting a raw look at his rise to fame. " Jelly Roll: Save Me " Is a new documentary that reveals his struggles early on and how he turned his life around to become a talented singer and a positive light to others. The inspiring documentary premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, May 30.

About ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’

The singer-songwriter made headlines after he won big at the 2023 CMT Awards despite being a first-time nominee. Before Jelly Roll took the country music genre by storm, his life was filled with struggles. Beginning at the age of 14, he dealt with incarceration, addiction, and mental health issues. Fortunately, he turned a corner and overcame it all, moving on to bigger and better things. From there, he went on to create a supportive fanbase on his own as he pursued a career in music.

In “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” the singer-songwriter offers an in-depth look at his personal redemption story. The documentary includes exclusive interviews and new footage of Jelly Roll and his loved ones. Today, he continues to prioritize philanthropic work connected to his own past. He raises awareness and funds for at-risk youth. In addition, he revisits the juvenile detention facility he was in and hopes to inspire others. Many of his fans credit him for saving them from their own battles with addiction, mental illness, and more.

