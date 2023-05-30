 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Jelly Roll: Save Me Hulu

How to Watch ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Country-rap artist Jelly Roll has faced many challenges in his 38 years of life, and now, viewers are getting a raw look at his rise to fame. “Jelly Roll: Save Me” Is a new documentary that reveals his struggles early on and how he turned his life around to become a talented singer and a positive light to others. The inspiring documentary premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, May 30. You can watch Jelly Roll: Save Me with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’

About ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’

The singer-songwriter made headlines after he won big at the 2023 CMT Awards despite being a first-time nominee. Before Jelly Roll took the country music genre by storm, his life was filled with struggles. Beginning at the age of 14, he dealt with incarceration, addiction, and mental health issues. Fortunately, he turned a corner and overcame it all, moving on to bigger and better things. From there, he went on to create a supportive fanbase on his own as he pursued a career in music.

In “Jelly Roll: Save Me,” the singer-songwriter offers an in-depth look at his personal redemption story. The documentary includes exclusive interviews and new footage of Jelly Roll and his loved ones. Today, he continues to prioritize philanthropic work connected to his own past. He raises awareness and funds for at-risk youth. In addition, he revisits the juvenile detention facility he was in and hopes to inspire others. Many of his fans credit him for saving them from their own battles with addiction, mental illness, and more.

Can you watch ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Jelly Roll: Save Me on Hulu.

Can you watch ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Jelly Roll: Save Me and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’?

You can watch Jelly Roll: Save Me on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Jelly Roll: Save Me’ Trailer

  • Jelly Roll: Save Me

    May 30, 2023

    An inside look as the 38-year-old prepares to perform at the famed Bridgestone Arena in his hometown of Nashville, featuring never-before-seen tour footage and interviews with the musician and those closest to him. It also shows how Jelly Roll balances life on tour with philanthropic work, including a visit to a juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated multiple times to share his story in the hopes of inspiring positive change in others.

  • 30-Day Trial
    hulu.com

    Hulu

    Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like “Only Murders in the Building,” and “The Handmaid's Tale.”

    It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC and Fox, and cable channels like FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.

    The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $7.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $14.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.

    30-Day Trial
    $7.99+ / month
    hulu.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.