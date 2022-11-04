How to Watch Jennifer Lawrence Film ‘Causeway’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Apple TV+ and A24’s newest movie “Causeway” is coming to streaming on Friday, Nov. 4. The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Lynsey, a soldier who returns to her New Orleans home after being injured in the field. She struggles to reconnect with the life she knew and to deal with the traumatic brain injury that she will carry for the rest of her life. You can watch the drama and emotion of “Causeway” exclusively with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Watch ‘Causeway’

About ‘Causeway’

Lynsey is a military engineer who has returned to the United States from a tour in Afghanistan with a debilitating brain injury after an IED explosion. It’s a slow and painful path back to health, as she must relearn how to walk and retrain her memory. Lynsey is helped by a chatty but tender caretaker, but when she returns home to New Orleans she has to face memories even more hurtful than those she had in service.

When her truck breaks down one day, she meets James, who works at the local auto repair shop and offers her a ride home. Slowly the two start to rely on each other for company and solace. James, it turns out, is also fighting to suppress his own past traumas. These two damaged souls’ budding friendship forms the center and the heart of the film — a quiet but devastating, and ultimately uplifting, story about coming to terms and moving forward.

Can You Stream ‘Causeway’ For Free?

If you are not an Apple TV+ subscriber already, you sure can. Apple TV+ offers a seven-day free trial to its service for new customers.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Causeway’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

