 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Jeopardy! National College Championship ABC

How to Watch ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

36 students from 36 colleges and universities go head-to-head in the “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which kicks off this week. The series premiere premieres on ABC on Tuesday, February 8 at 8/7c. The nine-day championship airs on ABC over the next couple of weeks and can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Series Premiere

The ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship is as follows. All episodes begin at 8/7c on ABC.

  • Tuesday, February 8 through Friday, February 11 
  • Tuesday, February 15 through Friday, February 18 
  • Tuesday, February 22 

About ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’

Mayim Bialik returns to the 'Jeopardy!' stage to host the tournament. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 grand prize.

Different from the game show’s regular format, “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will air in one-hour segments. For the first time since “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” the tournament will take over ABC’s primetime slot.

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” features the following college students:
– Joey Kornman (Brandeis University)

  • Max Niles (Brown University)
  • Toussaint Pegues (California Institute of Technology)
  • Kristin Donegan (Carnegie Mellon University)
  • Pauline Bisaccio (Clemson University)
  • Lucy Greenman (College of William & Mary)
  • Catherine Zhang (Cornell University)
  • Chance Persons (Creighton University)
  • Gus Guszkowski (Dartmouth College)
  • Anna Muthalaly (Duke University)
  • Nam Vu (Georgetown University)
  • Neha Seshadri (Harvard University)
  • Jess Agyepong (Howard University)
  • Raymond Goslow (Kennesaw State University)
  • Stephen Privat (Louisiana State University)
  • Ani Dehadrai (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
  • Liz Feltner (Northeastern University)
  • Jeric Brual (New York University)
  • Yejun Kim (Northwestern University)
  • Lauren Rodriguez (Pomona College)
  • Ella Feiner (Princeton University)
  • Jasmine Manansala (Rice University)
  • Claire Jackson (Spelman College)
  • Isaac Applebaum (Stanford University)
  • Fiona Hellerman (Tulane University)
  • Elijah Odunade (University of Georgia)
  • Emmey Harris (University of Minnesota)
  • Matt Downing (University of Notre Dame)
  • Mehek Boparai (University of Pennsylvania)
  • Sarah Salisbury (University of Southern California)
  • Jaskaran Singh (University of Texas at Austin)
  • Megan Sullivan (University of Virginia)
  • Kaden Lee (University of Washington(
  • Sam Blum (Vanderbilt University)
  • Mitch Macek (Villanova University)
  • Sebastian Torres (Yale University)

How to Stream the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Jeopardy! National College Championship” series premiere live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.