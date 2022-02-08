How to Watch ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

36 students from 36 colleges and universities go head-to-head in the “Jeopardy! National College Championship,” which kicks off this week. The series premiere premieres on ABC on Tuesday, February 8 at 8/7c. The nine-day championship airs on ABC over the next couple of weeks and can be streamed with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, February 8 at 8/7c

TV: ABC

The ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship is as follows. All episodes begin at 8/7c on ABC.

Tuesday, February 8 through Friday, February 11

Tuesday, February 15 through Friday, February 18

Tuesday, February 22

About ‘Jeopardy! National College Championship’

Mayim Bialik returns to the 'Jeopardy!' stage to host the tournament. The winner will walk away with a $100,000 grand prize.

Different from the game show’s regular format, “Jeopardy! National College Championship” will air in one-hour segments. For the first time since “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time,” the tournament will take over ABC’s primetime slot.

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” features the following college students:

– Joey Kornman (Brandeis University)

Max Niles (Brown University)

Toussaint Pegues (California Institute of Technology)

Kristin Donegan (Carnegie Mellon University)

Pauline Bisaccio (Clemson University)

Lucy Greenman (College of William & Mary)

Catherine Zhang (Cornell University)

Chance Persons (Creighton University)

Gus Guszkowski (Dartmouth College)

Anna Muthalaly (Duke University)

Nam Vu (Georgetown University)

Neha Seshadri (Harvard University)

Jess Agyepong (Howard University)

Raymond Goslow (Kennesaw State University)

Stephen Privat (Louisiana State University)

Ani Dehadrai (Massachusetts Institute of Technology)

Liz Feltner (Northeastern University)

Jeric Brual (New York University)

Yejun Kim (Northwestern University)

Lauren Rodriguez (Pomona College)

Ella Feiner (Princeton University)

Jasmine Manansala (Rice University)

Claire Jackson (Spelman College)

Isaac Applebaum (Stanford University)

Fiona Hellerman (Tulane University)

Elijah Odunade (University of Georgia)

Emmey Harris (University of Minnesota)

Matt Downing (University of Notre Dame)

Mehek Boparai (University of Pennsylvania)

Sarah Salisbury (University of Southern California)

Jaskaran Singh (University of Texas at Austin)

Megan Sullivan (University of Virginia)

Kaden Lee (University of Washington(

Sam Blum (Vanderbilt University)

Mitch Macek (Villanova University)

Sebastian Torres (Yale University)

