How to Watch ‘Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph’ for Free Online

Aubrey Chorpenning

For the first time since his tragic accident, Jeremy Renner is speaking out in a special interview with Diane Sawyer. “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival, and Triumph” airs on ABC this week, giving a personal look at what the “Avengers” star is today. Don’t miss this milestone conversation on Thursday, April 6 at 10 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM

On New Year’s Day, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star was in a terrifying snowplow accident near his home in Nevada. He was run over by a seven-ton snowcat, which he had been operating himself. Fortunately, he survived, but he suffered terrible injuries as a result.

In his new interview with Diane Sawyer, he goes into detail about this horrific event and the intense operations that followed it. He said he would have done it again in order to save his nephew who would have otherwise been hit by the snowplow. This very emotional conversation shares the heartbreaking details of his past several months. He ended up breaking many ribs, suffering from a collapsed lung, piercing his liver, and suffering from even more complications. Thanks to an incredible medical team, he was able to pull through after the tragic accident. Throughout the interview, viewers will get a look behind the scenes at his recovery as well.

After “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” airs on ABC, you can stream it on-demand on Hulu beginning on Friday, April 7.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Preview of Jeremy Renner's Interview with Diane Sawyer

