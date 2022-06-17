How to Watch ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Jerry Selbee and his wife Marge make a mockery of the lottery in the latest original film from Paramount+, “Jerry and Marge Go Large.” Brian Cranston and Anette Bening star in this heartwarming comedy about an aging couple looking to make a lasting impact on their town. Keep up with the Selbees on Friday, June 17 with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

How to Watch ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’

When: Friday, June 17

Where: Paramount+

Stream: Watch with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SUMMER.

About ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’

Based on a true story, Cranston plays Jerry Selabee, a man thinking he’s living the American Dream until forced retirement has him reevaluating his future. Missing the mathematical monotony of working life, Jerry finds a loophole in the Michigan state lottery program that would allow him to win big, and when his wife Marge learns of his plans, she’s itching to get in on the action. As the game rules begin to change, the Selbees have to find a new way to create some economic excitement in a different state to give their golden years a lottery-fueled luster.

Directed by Academy Award winner David Frankel and written by Emmy nominee Brad Copeland, the story is based on a heartwarming piece by Jason Fagone of the Washington Post. Additional casting includes Rainn Wilson, Larry Wilmore, Anna Camp, Jake McDorman, Anna Harada, Uly Schlesinger, and Michael McKean.

Can You Stream ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ for Free?

New subscribers can watch “Jerry and Marge Go Large” with a 30-Day Free Trial of Paramount Plus. Existing subscribers will find the film in their feed on June 17.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Jerry and Marge Go Large’ on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

30-Day Trial paramountplus.com Paramount Plus Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+. … Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month. With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K. With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan. With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A. 30-Day Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1-Month of Paramount+ With Code: SUMMER.