How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 5 Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Season 5 of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" is finally here. This season is a special one with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi making her return to the series after missing season 4 to be with her family. The "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" season 5 premiere premieres on MTV on Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET.

When: Thursday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: MTV

About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The whole gang is back together again for new adventures, drama, and so much more. Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Snooki are going on their very first trip to the Florida Keys.

Everyone has a lot to catch up on since last season. Both Cortese and Sorrentino have welcomed new babies to their families. With Snooki’s return, everyone is ready to make up for lost time. In true “Jersey Shore” fashion, the season will feature plenty of wild parties.

The “Jersey Shore” spin-off has already been renewed through season 8.

