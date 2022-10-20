 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season Finale For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

The cast of “Jersey Shore” promised they would always do their vacations together. Now, several years, five kids, three marriages, and who knows how many gym, tanning, and laundry sessions later, the gang is back together and on vacation in some of the swankiest cities across America in “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.” The Season 5 finale of the reunion reality series is coming to MTV on Thursday, Oct. 20, and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season Finale

About ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

The series follows the cast of “Jersey Shore” as they tour some of the nicest vacation spots around the country. There’s no telling what this group will get up to next! In last week’s episode of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,” the San Diego trip came to a close on a high note. It was a full day of everything the gang loves: exercise, drinking, and deep conversations with strippers. Vinny had a very intimate conversation with Angela, and the consequences should reverberate into the two-part season finale.

The season-ending episodes are titled “Reunion” Parts 1 and 2. The party will heat up thanks to Vinny and Angelina, plus the Meatballs, who use the opportunity to go hog-wild. But one of the roommates gets a little overheated and will need to leave to cool off. What other shocking twists and surprise guests will the season 5 finale of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” have in store? You’ll just have to watch and find out!

How to Stream ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

Watch a Trailer for 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation'

