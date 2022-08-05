How to Watch ‘Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life,” a stand-up comedy special featuring Sepulvenda’s act, is coming to HBO Max, along with its debut on the pay-TV HBO Latino channel. The special also touches on Sepulveda’s immigrant father asking how his son could think he’s the one with the “tough life.” Part of HBO’s Entre Nos comedy series, “Mr. Tough Life” debuts Friday, Aug. 5, and you can stream it with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About “Jesus Sepulveda: Mr. Tough Life”

A Los Angeles native, Sepulveda recorded the special at Chelsea Music Hall. In it, he talks a lot about his tough-love father, as well as his even-tougher therapist. He also tells stories about going to parties with his parents when he was young.

Touted by HBO as a rising star in the comedy scene, Sepulveda got started in comedy at just 15 and has performed extensively. A 2015 participant in the NBC Diversity Showcase, Sepulveda was also part of the “They Can’t Deport Us All” special on Netflix in 2017, before his Entre Nos debut.

