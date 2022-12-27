 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Jose Andres and Family in Spain’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Join famous chef and humanitarian Jose Andres on a fun new adventure focused on food and family. “Jose Andres and Family in Spain” follows the World Central Kitchen founder and his three American-raised daughters, Carlota, Ines, and Lucia as they eat their way through Jose’s Spanish homeland. In a total of six episodes, Andres and his daughters explore six different spots throughout Spain, including Barcelona, Madrid, Lanzarote, and others. The series premieres on discovery+ on Tuesday, Dec. 27. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Watch 'Jose Andres and Family in Spain' Series Premiere

About 'Jose Andres and Family in Spain' Series Premiere

Prepare for an immersive experience all about Spain’s culture and cuisine in “Jose Andres and Family in Spain.” After spending 30 years in Maryland and raising his daughters in the U.S., Andres is ready to head back to his roots. He wants to show the trio where he came from and share with them the food that still inspires him to cook today, so they take a walk down memory lane.

While in Roses, the father and his daughters visit the former restaurant, El Bulli, where his passion for cooking really took off.

Throughout the series, Andres and his daughters enjoy dining at 26 unique restaurants as they make their way through Spain. They have the opportunity to try well-known foods, such as tapas, gazpacho, and paella, while also experiencing some of the more elaborate dishes. Though much of this adventure focuses on food, the family enjoys different activities, including parasailing.

Can you watch 'Jose Andres and Family in Spain' Series Premiere for free?

Yes, discovery+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Jose Andres and Family in Spain’ Series Premiere on discovery+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Jose Andres and Family in Spain' Series Premiere?

You can watch discovery+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Jose Andres and Family in Spain' Series Premiere Trailer

