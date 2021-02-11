How To Watch ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ For Free

One of the most anticipated films of the Oscars season makes its way to HBO Max this week. “Judas and the Black Messiah,” a biopic of former Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton, arrives to HBO Max on February 12. The film details Hampton’s betrayal and eventual takedown by FBI informant William O’Neal. Judas and the Black Messiah stars Daniel Kaluuya, Lakeith Stanfield, Jesse Plemons, and Dominique Fishback.

How to Stream Judas and the Black Messiah

When: February 12, 2021

Stream: HBO Max

Price: Included in your HBO Max subscription

Sign Up Now $14.99 / month hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers free trials through its service. If you’d like to try the service before subscribing, but do not subscribe to HBO through a cable provider, you have a few options:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Get Started”

Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

3. Get 20% OFF 6 Months of HBO Max

While it’s not exactly a free trial, for a limited time you can get 6 months of HBO Max for just $69.99 ($11.66 / mo.) which is more than a 20% savings.

How to Get HBO Max $11.99 Deal

Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign Up Now”

Select “Prepay & Save”

Create Your Account

Add Your Payment Information

Click “Start Subscription”

Sign Up Now $11.66 | normally $14.99 hbomax.com Get 6 Months of HBO Max For Only $69.99 (20% OFF) for a Limited Time.

The deal is available to new and returning subscribers. You will save over 20% for 6 months when you prepay $69.99 (normally $89.99).

HBO Max offers every new Warner Bros. movie in 2021 the same day it hits theaters, at no extra cost. Among major films headed to HBO Max are “Godzilla vs. Kong,” “The Suicide Squad,” “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” “Dune,” and “Matrix 4.”

You can stream HBO Max on most streaming players, gaming consoles, smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, and smartphones. Those who subscribe to HBO through Amazon, AT&T, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Charter, Altice, Optimum, Suddenlink, Verizon, and Cox will get “Max” content for no additional cost.