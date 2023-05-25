 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ALLBLK

How to Watch ‘Judge Me Not’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Judge Lynn Toler lived a live that has to be seen to be believed. That’s the goal of the new series “Judge Me Not,” which debuts Thursday, May 25 on ALLBLK. The show takes inspiration from the life of Judge Toler, a Black woman who rises above the difficulties in her life to become an eminent success. But even judges are not immune to the chaos life can bring. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK.

How to Watch 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere

About 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere

Loosely based on the life of the famed Judge Lynn Toler, Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Layne), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life. The show joins her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench.

As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk. The series also stars Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK’S national casting call “Shoot Your Shot” held in conjunction with the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw and Bonita Brisker.

Can you watch 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Judge Me Not’ Series Premiere on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere Trailer

  • 7-Day Trial
    allblk via amazon.com

    ALLBLK

    ALLBLK a video streaming service that focuses on modern Black TV and film with a long list of new originals, exclusives, independent features, popular network TV, nostalgic Black cinema, stage plays, and lots more. There are about 200+ titles in total.

    A monthly subscription costs $5.99/month and an annual subscription is $59.99/year. You can also get the channel as an add-on within Amazon Prime Video after a 7-day free trial. While there are no offline downloads, subscribers can stream on as many devices at a time as they want.

    The service was previously called UMC - The Urban Movie Channel.

    7-Day Trial
    $5.99 / month
    allblk via amazon.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.