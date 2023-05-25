How to Watch ‘Judge Me Not’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Judge Lynn Toler lived a live that has to be seen to be believed. That’s the goal of the new series “Judge Me Not,” which debuts Thursday, May 25 on ALLBLK . The show takes inspiration from the life of Judge Toler, a Black woman who rises above the difficulties in her life to become an eminent success. But even judges are not immune to the chaos life can bring. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of ALLBLK .

About 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere

Loosely based on the life of the famed Judge Lynn Toler, Judge Me Not is the story of Zelma Jay Johnson (Chyna Layne), an exceptionally bright, young Black woman who struggles with mental health issues, a ludicrous family, and volatile love life. The show joins her as she takes on her new role as a judge in a court full of outrageous characters both in front of and behind the bench.

As her passionate relationship with her live-in lover takes them both on a ride, she finds herself caught in the crosshairs of a psychological thriller that puts her life at risk. The series also stars Javon Terrell (2022 winner of ALLBLK’S national casting call “Shoot Your Shot” held in conjunction with the American Black Film Festival), Terrence Green, Jonathan Chase, Gena Shaw and Bonita Brisker.

Can you watch 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere for free?

ALLBLK offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Judge Me Not’ Series Premiere on ALLBLK.

What devices can you use to stream 'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere?

You can watch ALLBLK using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Judge Me Not' Series Premiere Trailer