How to Watch ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

To kick off 2022, Steve Harvey will make his debut in an all-new role. The longtime “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud” host is putting all his life experience to good use in a new series, “Judge Steve Harvey.” The series premiere airs live on ABC on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the series on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere

When: Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Judge Steve Harvey’

In the new series, Harvey plays the role of both the judge and the jury. Though he’s not a real judge, Harvey has plenty of life experience and common sense, which help him make decisions about both small claims and big disputes. The unscripted series features one-hour episodes, which are filled with conflicts that require Harvey’s expertise to resolve.

In the trailer for the upcoming comedy show, Harvey says, “It’s always good to come to court when you can’t lose.” He takes on a variety of real-life cases, featuring real people. Harvey’s cases cover everything from family disputes to unpaid bets.

About the series, the television host said, “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

How to Stream the ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Judge Steve Harvey” series premiere live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.