 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ABC

How to Watch ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

To kick off 2022, Steve Harvey will make his debut in an all-new role. The longtime “Family Feud” and “Celebrity Family Feud” host is putting all his life experience to good use in a new series, “Judge Steve Harvey.” The series premiere airs live on ABC on Tuesday, January 4 at 8 p.m. ET. You can stream the series on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch the ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere

About ‘Judge Steve Harvey’

In the new series, Harvey plays the role of both the judge and the jury. Though he’s not a real judge, Harvey has plenty of life experience and common sense, which help him make decisions about both small claims and big disputes. The unscripted series features one-hour episodes, which are filled with conflicts that require Harvey’s expertise to resolve.

In the trailer for the upcoming comedy show, Harvey says, “It’s always good to come to court when you can’t lose.” He takes on a variety of real-life cases, featuring real people. Harvey’s cases cover everything from family disputes to unpaid bets.

About the series, the television host said, “Viewers tuning into Judge Steve Harvey will watch as I tackle tough and, at times, entertaining issues while also providing much-needed advice and good old-fashioned common sense to the litigants in my court.”

How to Stream the ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch the “Judge Steve Harvey” series premiere live on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
ABC---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.