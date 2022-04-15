 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

After 25 seasons of “Judge Judy” on CBS, Judy Sheindlin moved to IMDb TV for a new series, “Judy Justice.” The first season is wrapping up after a successful 120-episode run and you won’t want to miss the season finale. The Season 1 finale hits IMDb TV on Friday, April 15 and you can watch it by signing up for free at IMDb TV.

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 1 Finale

About ‘Judy Justice’

“Judy Justice” is very similar to her original daytime TV series, “Judge Judy.” It’s an arbitration-based reality court show, starring the retired Judge of the Manhattan Family Court. In each Sheindlin, she takes on a real small claims court case. At the end of an episode, justice must be served.

“Judy Justice” features Sheindlin’s granddaughter, Sarah Rose as her court reporter. The show also includes a bailiff (Kevin Rasco) and a stenographer (Whitney Kumar).

If you watched the first season of the show, you will be happy to learn that it has already been renewed for a second season which is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022. You can watch a short trailer for Season 2 below.

Judy Justice

October 31, 2021

The Honorable Judy Sheindlin, retired Judge of the Manhattan family Court, brings her signature blend of sharp wit and wisdom, hilarious candor and unwavering honesty that has made her America’s favorite judge for over 25 years, as she presides over real cases, arbitrates binding decisions and delivers what only she can: “Judy Justice.”

What Devices Can You Use to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ on IMDb TV?

IMDb TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How Much Does IMDb TV Cost?

IMDb TV is a free streaming service, so you can watch the entire first season of “Judy Justice” at no cost.

Check out a preview of 'Judy Justice':

