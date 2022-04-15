How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 1 Finale for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

After 25 seasons of “Judge Judy” on CBS, Judy Sheindlin moved to IMDb TV for a new series, “Judy Justice.” The first season is wrapping up after a successful 120-episode run and you won’t want to miss the season finale. The Season 1 finale hits IMDb TV on Friday, April 15 and you can watch it by signing up for free at IMDb TV.

How to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ Season 1 Finale

About ‘Judy Justice’

“Judy Justice” is very similar to her original daytime TV series, “Judge Judy.” It’s an arbitration-based reality court show, starring the retired Judge of the Manhattan Family Court. In each Sheindlin, she takes on a real small claims court case. At the end of an episode, justice must be served.

“Judy Justice” features Sheindlin’s granddaughter, Sarah Rose as her court reporter. The show also includes a bailiff (Kevin Rasco) and a stenographer (Whitney Kumar).

If you watched the first season of the show, you will be happy to learn that it has already been renewed for a second season which is expected to premiere in the fall of 2022. You can watch a short trailer for Season 2 below.

What Devices Can You Use to Watch ‘Judy Justice’ on IMDb TV?

IMDb TV is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How Much Does IMDb TV Cost?

IMDb TV is a free streaming service, so you can watch the entire first season of “Judy Justice” at no cost.