How to Watch Junipero Serra vs. Folsom High School Football Game Live Without Cable
It is officially high school football season in California, and two of the best teams in the state and country are kicking it off on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon PT. The Junipero Serra Padres from San Mateo, Calif. enter the season ranked 29th nationally according to MaxPreps and will face off against the No. 67 Folsom High School Bulldogs from a few hours away in Folsom, Calif. Fans can watch the Serra vs. Folsom game on Saturday afternoon with a Subscription to NFHS Network.
How to Watch Junipero Serra vs. Folsom High School Football Game
- When: Saturday, Aug. 26 at 12 noon PT
- Location: Junipero Serra High School | 451 W 20th Ave, San Mateo, Calif. 94403
- TV: NFHS Network
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to NFHS Network.
About Junipero Serra vs. Folsom High School Football Game
The Serra Padres have only lost five games since 2019 and have won the last two state titles, and five in the last seven seasons. Maealiuaki Smith will be under center for the Padres this season. The three-star recruit has 20 offers to his name and is most closely tied to Oklahoma State and BYU.
The Folsom Bulldogs won the first game of the season beating the Monterey Trail Mustangs 35-0. The squad is led by sophomore quarterback Ryder Lyons who already has racked up over a dozen college scholarship offers.
Can You Stream Junipero Serra vs. Folsom High School Football Game for Free?
No. Junipero Serra vs. Folsom will be exclusively available to stream on NFHS Network, which does not offer a free trial at this time.
What Devices Can You Use to Stream Junipero Serra vs. Folsom High School Football Game on NFHS Network?
NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
NFHS Network
Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation’s leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.