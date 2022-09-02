How to Watch ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the latest movie in the “Jurassic Park” mythology, is set for its streaming debut. The film, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hit theaters this summer and will land on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 2. You can stream all of the dino-action with a Subscription to Peacock, which is currently just $1.99 a month, or $19.99 for an entire year.

About “Jurassic World: Dominion”

The sixth “Jurassic Park” film and the third featuring the “Jurassic World” cast, “Dominion” combines characters from both ends of the trilogy, with Pratt and Howard joined by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong. The film also incorporates new faces like DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

Jurassic World Dominion June 1, 2022 Four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The previous film ended with dinosaurs freed to wreak havoc all over the world. Scott’s character, a tech billionaire, has a dastardly plan involving giant locusts, and it’s up to the combined group of heroes to stop him. The new film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, returning after helming “Jurassic World.” The Peacock edition of the film will offer 14 extra minutes of footage, as well as an “alternate opening.”

