How to Watch ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
“Jurassic World: Dominion,” the latest movie in the “Jurassic Park” mythology, is set for its streaming debut. The film, which stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, hit theaters this summer and will land on Peacock on Friday, Sept. 2. You can stream all of the dino-action with a Subscription to Peacock, which is currently just $1.99 a month, or $19.99 for an entire year.
How to Watch “Jurassic World: Dominion”
- When: Friday, Sept. 2
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock
About “Jurassic World: Dominion”
The sixth “Jurassic Park” film and the third featuring the “Jurassic World” cast, “Dominion” combines characters from both ends of the trilogy, with Pratt and Howard joined by Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and BD Wong. The film also incorporates new faces like DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.
Jurassic World Dominion
Four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed, dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.
The previous film ended with dinosaurs freed to wreak havoc all over the world. Scott’s character, a tech billionaire, has a dastardly plan involving giant locusts, and it’s up to the combined group of heroes to stop him. The new film was directed by Colin Trevorrow, returning after helming “Jurassic World.” The Peacock edition of the film will offer 14 extra minutes of footage, as well as an “alternate opening.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Jurassic World: Dominion” on Peacock?
Peacock is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up