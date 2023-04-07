How to Watch ‘Jury Duty’ Series Premiere on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

From the producers of “ The Office ” comes a hilarious new series called “ Jury Duty .” It follows a docu-series style format that offers a look inside a courtroom. However, it has a comedic twist that’s sure to provide plenty of laughs and surprises along the way. Don’t miss the fascinating “Jury Duty” series premiere on Friday, April 7 on Freevee . Four episodes will be available to stream on-demand the same day. You can watch with a free sign-up to Freevee .

About 'Jury Duty' Series Premiere

“Jury Duty” features a panel of 11 jurors who are actors. They are all in cahoots about a made-up case and are well-versed in the roles they need to play. They must maintain their roles while in the courtroom and follow a pre-written script after they leave as well. Rounding out a dozen folks on duty is a regular guy, Ronald Gladden.

Throughout the process, Gladden becomes invested in the case and has no idea that it’s all fake. He’s taking it seriously, as one typically does when it comes to jury duty, and has no idea what’s going on with his fellow jurors. In the trailer, Gladden begins picking up on just how bizarre this situation is and admits that it feels similar to reality TV.

The new series stars James Marsden, Alan Barinholtz, Susan Berger, Cassandra Blair, David Brown, Kirk Fox, Ross Kimball, Pramode Kumar, Trisha LaFache, Mekki Leeper, Brandon Loeser, Edy Modica, Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola, Kerry O’Neill, Whitney Rice, Maria Russell, Ishmel Sahid, Ben Seaward, Ron Song, and Evan Williams.

Can you watch 'Jury Duty' Series Premiere for free?

Freevee does not offer a free trial, but you can watch ‘Jury Duty’ Series Premiere as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What is the 'Jury Duty' Series Premiere episode schedule?

The series premiere kicks off with four episodes. Two new episodes drop on April 14 and 21.

Episode 1: Friday, April 7

Episode 2: Friday, April 7

Episode 3: Friday, April 7

Episode 4: Friday, April 7

Episode 5: Friday, April 14

Episode 6: Friday, April 14

Episode 7: Friday, April 21

Episode 8: Friday, April 21

What devices can you use to stream 'Jury Duty' Series Premiere?

You can watch Freevee using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Jury Duty' Series Premiere Trailer