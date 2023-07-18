 Skip to Content
Justified: City Primeval

How to Watch 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere Live Online Without Cable

David Satin

It’s hard to keep a good man down. Just where Marshal Raylan Givens falls on the spectrum of good has plenty of room for debate, but it’s hard to keep him down as well. Givens returns to FX in “Justified: City Primeval,” which will premiere its first two episodes at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 18. Kentucky may be in the rearview mirror for Marshal Givens, but his pursuit of justice certainly isn’t. You can watch Justified: City Primeval with a subscription to Sling TV. You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to Watch 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere

About 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere

Raylan is a bit of a fish-out-of-water in Miami, where is 15-year-old daughter lives. The Marshal Service keeps him plenty occupied, and being a part-time dad doesn’t exactly leave Givens much time for himself.

But a chance run-in on a deserted highway in Florida puts Givens on the hunt once again, sending him north to Detroit. Whilst there, he becomes acquainted with Clement Mansell, a hardened criminal who has evaded justice many times before.

Mansell’s attorney Carolyn Wilder will do her duty and defend her client to the last. Wilder soon finds herself stuck between Givens and Mansell, but she has her own motivations as well. Will any of these three make it out of the City Primeval alive?

Can you watch 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Justified: City Primeval as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What is the 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere episode schedule?

Sling TV will be airing ‘Justified: City Primeval’ Premiere on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

  • Episode 1: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Episode 2: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
  • Episode 3: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
  • Episode 4: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Episode 5: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
  • Episode 6: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
  • Episode 7: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Episode 8: Tuesday, August 29, 2023

What devices can you use to stream 'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere?

You can watch Justified: City Primeval on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Justified: City Primeval' Premiere Trailer

  Justified: City Primeval

    July 18, 2023

    Having left the hollers of Kentucky 15 years ago, Raylan Givens is now is based in Miami, balancing life as a marshal and part-time father of a 15-year-old girl. A chance encounter on a Florida highway sends him to Detroit and he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, aka The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath who’s already slipped through the fingers of Detroit’s finest once and wants to do so again.

