How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

Get ready Chiefs Kingdom, your 2023 Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are ready to embark on their title defense! This season, Chiefs games will appear on ABC, CBS, ESPN, Fox, NBC and NFL Network, in addition to streaming on Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video starting Thursday, Sept. 7 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the team week in and week out with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to see if they’ll capture another Lombardi Trophy!

How to Watch 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Season

About 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Season

Patrick Mahomes returns to lead the Chiefs to another season sure to be filled with high-scoring games. The combination of Mahomes with head coach Andy Reid has been lethal to every other team in the NFL, and tight end Travis Kelce aims to demolish opposing defenses and pile up fantasy football points every week again this year.

Check out the 2023 Chiefs’ TV schedule below. Remember, all games after Week 5 are subject to flexible scheduling rules.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, though some fans may not be able to get Fox thanks to DIRECTV's current carriage dispute with Nexstar.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on ESPN+?

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11 will be on ESPN+, but the Week 15 game against the New England Patriots will not.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs Season on Hulu + Live TV?

Kansas City’s local channels are all carried on Hulu + Live TV, and it also offers NFL Network and ESPN as part of its channel lineup.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Paramount+?

All Chiefs games being carried by CBS will be available to stream in the Kansas City market with a subscription to Paramount+.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock?

The Chiefs are scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” three times this season, and all of those games will be on Peacock.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Prime Video?

The Chiefs take on the division rival Denver Broncos in Week 6 on Prime Video.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Sling TV?

There are no local affiliates available with Sling TV in Kansas City, but users with an over-the-air antenna can still use the service to watch contests on NFL Network and ESPN.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Chiefs or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs on YouTube TV?

For sure. YouTube TV offers all the local broadcast and cable channels needed to watch the Chiefs in 2023.

