How to Stream 2021 AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Live For Free Online Without Cable
On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills
- When: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking to reach the Super Bowl in back-to-back years. The question is – will Patrick Mahomes play? The quarterback left last week’s game early due to a concussion.
If he does play, it will be a matchup of two of the best young quarterbacks in the game – going head-to-head with Buffalo’s Josh Allen. If the Bills win, it would be their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV.
