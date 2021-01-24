 Skip to Content
How to Stream 2021 AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills Live For Free Online Without Cable

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Buffalo Bills from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills

  • When: Sunday, January 24, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST
  • TV: CBS
  • Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

The defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs are looking to reach the Super Bowl in back-to-back years. The question is – will Patrick Mahomes play? The quarterback left last week’s game early due to a concussion.

If he does play, it will be a matchup of two of the best young quarterbacks in the game – going head-to-head with Buffalo’s Josh Allen. If the Bills win, it would be their first Super Bowl appearance since 1994.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeCBS
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign UpFree Trial
$69.99$64.99$64.99$20$30$30$64.99$5.99
CBS---

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 30 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 26 Top Cable Channels

CBS All Access

Price: $5.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 31 Top Cable Channels

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels