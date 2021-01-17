How to Stream AFC Divisional Playoffs: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns Live For Free Without Cable

On Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Cleveland Browns from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cleveland Browns

Coming off of Cleveland’s first playoff win in nearly twenty years, they will look to continue on their quest to the Super Bowl. Fortunately for them, their coaching staff’s COVID outbreak is in the past, and head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to the sideline.

The matchup will see two stud young QBs, with Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes. Both teams have plenty of weapons. The Browns will be looking to WR Jarvis Landry and RB Nick Chubb for points, while the Chiefs have Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, and rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

