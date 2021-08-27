How to Watch Minnesota Vikings vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 3 NFL Preseason Game Live Online Streaming on August 27, 2021: TV Channels

On Friday, August 27, 2021 at 8:00 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Minnesota Vikings from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on KMSP and KSHB, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

In Kansas City the game is streaming on KSHB, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. In Minneapolis, the game is streaming on KMSP, which is also available with fuboTV. The channels are also available on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

Outside those markets, you can stream the game on NFL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

If you live in other local markets, you can stream the game on:

Kansas City KMOV (CBS/4 - St. Louis)

WIBW (CBS/13 - Topeka KS)

KWCH (CBS/12 - Wichita KS)

KOZL (My/27 - Springfield MO)

KQTV (ABC/2 - St. Joseph MO)

KODE (ABC/12 - Joplin MO)

KQFX (FOX/22 - Columbia MO)

KMTV (CBS/3 - Omaha)

KTUL (ABC/8 - Tulsa OK)

KDSM (FOX/17 - Des Moines IA)

KNWA (NBC/51 - Fayetteville AR)

KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu) Minnesota WDIO (ABC/10-13 - Duluth)

KTTC (CW/10.2 - Rochester MN)

KEYC (FOX/12.2 - Mankato MN)

KVRR (FOX/15 - Fargo ND)

KFYR (FOX/5.2 - Bismarck ND)

KMOT (FOX/10.2 - Minot ND)

KSFY (ABC/13 - Sioux Falls SD)

KGAN (CBS/2 - Cedar Rapids IA)

KCCI (CBS/8 - Des Moines IA)

KPTH (FOX/44 - Sioux City IA)

KGCW (CW/26 - Quad Cities)

WLAX (FOX/25 - La Crosse WI)

WEUX (FOX/48 - Eau Claire WI)

KETV (ABC/7 - Omaha)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL GamePass to stream this and every preseason matchup. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

All Live TV Streaming Options