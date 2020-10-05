How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots on CBS for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on CBS, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots
- When: Monday, October 5, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
Due to the positive COVID test of New England QB Cam Newton, the game was pushed to Monday. This means that the NFL will have two Monday Night Football games this week, and the first MNF game on CBS in league history.
They will face the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs in one of the most anticipated matchups the season. Since Newton is out, it is expected that Brian Hoyer will be at QB.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, CBS All Access, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|CBS
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$54.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|$5.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
|•