How to Watch Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Preseason Game Week 2 Live Online on August 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT, the Kansas City Chiefs face the Washington Commanders from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The game is airing exclusively on WRC and KSHB, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders

In Kansas City the game is streaming on KSHB, while in Washington, the game is streaming on WRC which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. The channels are also available on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

According to 506Sports, the game will also be on the following other local affiliates:

Washington Locals NBC Sports Washington

WBFF (FOX/45 - Baltimore)

WSOC (ABC/9 - Charlotte)

WTKR (CBS/3 - Norfolk VA)

WRLH (FOX/35 - Richmond VA)

WSLS (NBC/10 - Roanoke VA)

WCAV (CBS/19 - Charlottesville VA) Kansas City Locals KMOV (CBS/4 - St. Louis)

WIBW (CBS/13 - Topeka KS)

KWCH (CBS/12 - Wichita KS)

KOZL (My/27 - Springfield MO)

KQTV (ABC/2 - St. Joseph MO)

KODE (ABC/12 - Joplin MO)

KQFX (FOX/22 - Columbia MO)

KMTV (CBS/3 - Omaha)

KTUL (ABC/8 - Tulsa OK)

KDSM (FOX/17 - Des Moines IA)

KNWA (NBC/51 - Fayetteville AR)

KFVE (13.2 - Honolulu)

Can you stream Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders on NFL Network?

For those who live outside of those markets, the game will be airing on NFL Network, which is available on Sling TV “Blue Plan”, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month (ONLY $17.50). You can also stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can You Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Washington Commanders on NFL+?

If you want access to every NFL Preseason game not available in your market, you can use NFL+, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the NFL regular season, you will be able to watch local NFL games on your smartphone and tablet. For a limited time, you can get it for $4.99 a month or $29.99 for the entire year.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs Game Preview: Former first-round pick Shelton gets fresh start with Chiefs

By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Former first-round pick Danny Shelton began his latest fresh start with the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, hoping to earn a place in the middle of their defensive line after agreeing last week to a contract for the upcoming season.

The 28-year-old Shelton appeared in 13 games for the Giants last year, when he rotated up front as primarily a run-stuffing defensive tackle. That came after a season with the Patriots, two with the Lions and Shelton’s first three with the Browns, who made him the 12th overall pick in the 2015 draft after a standout career at Washington.

He got some good work in,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after the Chiefs began their final week of camp at Missouri Western. “We’re kind of monitoring him like we did Carlos (Dunlap) and the other guys that came in. We gave him part of practice. He’s a big body that’s a good athlete. He’s had a lot of good downs in this league.

The Chiefs have dramatically remodeled their defense after last season, when it let them down in the second half of an AFC title game loss to Cincinnati. Most newcomers arrived via the draft, including first-round picks Trent McDuffie and George Karlaftis, but Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has plugged a couple of other holes with veterans in camp.

Dunlap, a two-time Pro Bowl defensive end, was brought in to help a pass rush that was among the league’s worst last year, and Shelton is now expected to help stop the run alongside Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones.

He’ll likely rotate with Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton, who appear to have a leg up on Khalen Saunders and Taylor Stallworth heading into the Chiefs’ second preseason game Saturday against Washington.

Brett wanted a little more in there and brought him in,” Reid said of Shelton, who has started 72 of the 100 games he has played over his first seven seasons. “He was a good addition.

The addition of Shelton came the same day that Kansas City waived offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk, cornerback Lonnie Johnson and wide receivers Omar Bayless and Gary Jennings, who was dealing with a concussion that he sustained when he ran into a door during an indoor practice. Jennings was waived with an injury designation.

The Chiefs still need to cut two players by Tuesday’s deadline to reach the 85-man limit for this point in training camp.

Johnson was a somewhat surprising cut given the Chiefs once thought highly enough of him to trade a conditional seventh-round pick to Houston for him. But Johnson quickly fell behind McDuffie and rookies Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson on the depth chart, and the return of Rashad Fenton from the PUP list only pushed him further behind.

We have to keep getting better,” Reid said, “but we do see the potential there for that. I think that’s important. And Lonnie will hook on with somebody else. It gives him a chance to get on another team and do his thing there.

The Chiefs practiced without both of their specialists Monday because kicker Harrison Butker is dealing with a sore ankle and punter Tommy Townsend was excused for personal reasons. But it led to the most entertaining part of camp, where the field-goal unit lined up with Juan Thornhill providing the holds and fellow safety Justin Reid doing the kicking.

Reid wound up hitting seven of nine attempts with a long of 45 yards sailing wide right. Reid made a PAT in the preseason opener at Chicago.

Notes: TE Blake Bell was out after sustaining a hip flexor injury in last weekend’s preseason loss in Chicago. “They’re still going through it,” Reid said. “This particular (injury) is a little unusual. They’re looking at it and seeing where they go with it.” … Reid has not announced how long starters will play against the Commanders, but acknowledged “we normally take it up to a half, a quarter-and-a-half, that type of things. We’ll see how it goes.” The starters got a series in Chicago.