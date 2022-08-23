How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Online on August 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Phoenix the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Arizona. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or Bally Sports Arizona, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Arizona Diamondbacks games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Diamondbacks in first of 2-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (55-66, fourth in the NL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (50-74, fourth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zach Davies (2-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -125, Royals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday to open a two-game series.

Kansas City is 50-74 overall and 30-34 in home games. Royals hitters are batting a collective .242, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Arizona is 55-66 overall and 23-34 in road games. The Diamondbacks have a 26-54 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Tuesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dozier has 21 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 35 RBI for the Royals. Vinnie Pasquantino is 10-for-29 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 18 doubles, three triples and 16 home runs for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 11-for-36 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .194 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .233 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Vinnie Pasquantino: day-to-day (shoulder), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (forearm), Taylor Clarke: 15-Day IL (oblique), Edward Olivares: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Kyle Nelson: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Gilbert: 60-Day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)