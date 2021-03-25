Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on March 25 Live Online

On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, while in Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.

