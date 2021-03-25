Spring Training 2021 TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on March 25 Live Online
On Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Kansas City Royals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
- When: Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT
- TV: Fox Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Kansas City
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Arizona, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, while in Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.
Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV – no longer carry Bally Sports Arizona or Bally Sports Kansas City – this is your only option to stream Indians and Angels games on your local RSN all year long.
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like AT&T TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to AT&T TV.
