How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Royals: TBD

LINE: Royals -155, Orioles +135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head to face the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Royals are 21-22 on their home turf. Kansas City’s lineup has 90 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 21 homers.

The Orioles have gone 15-31 away from home. Baltimore’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads the club with 16 homers.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels

