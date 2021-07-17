MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: TBD Royals: Brady Singer (3-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will square off on Saturday.

The Royals are 22-22 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Carlos Santana with a mark of .358.

The Orioles have gone 15-32 away from home. Baltimore has slugged .391 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .543.

The Royals won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Staumont earned his first victory and Nicky Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI for Kansas City. Keegan Akin registered his fifth loss for Baltimore.

