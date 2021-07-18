How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Matt Harvey (3-10, 7.70 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) Royals: Carlos Hernandez (1-0, 4.57 ERA, 1.62 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

LINE: Royals -154, Orioles +135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Baltimore will meet on Sunday.

The Royals are 22-23 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .305 this season, led by Nicky Lopez with a mark of .358.

The Orioles have gone 16-32 away from home. Baltimore’s lineup has 102 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads the club with 16 homers.

The Orioles won the last meeting 8-4. Paul Fry earned his third victory and Ryan Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with two RBI for Baltimore. Brady Singer took his seventh loss for Kansas City.

Live TV Streaming Option