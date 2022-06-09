How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 9, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN2.

Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN2

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals take on the Orioles after Santana's 4-hit game

Baltimore Orioles (24-33, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (18-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (0-3, 9.33 ERA, 2.07 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -110, Orioles -109; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles after Carlos Santana’s four-hit game on Wednesday.

Kansas City has gone 10-19 in home games and 18-37 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .300 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Baltimore has a 24-33 record overall and a 9-18 record in road games. The Orioles have a 10-5 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Whit Merrifield has 12 doubles, three home runs and 25 RBI while hitting .217 for the Royals. MJ Melendez is 11-for-36 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

Austin Hays has 13 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 2-8, .224 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)