How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 10, 2022: Streaming Options/TV

On Friday, June 10, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals meet the Orioles with 1-0 series lead

Baltimore Orioles (24-34, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann (2-4, 4.40 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 42 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (0-3, 4.62 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -112, Orioles -107; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Kansas City is 11-19 at home and 19-37 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .237, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Baltimore is 24-34 overall and 9-19 in road games. The Orioles are 17-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 8-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Hays has 13 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .290 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 14-for-36 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)