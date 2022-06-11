MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Live Online on June 11, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals host the Orioles, look to continue home win streak

Baltimore Orioles (24-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-37, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Tyler Wells (2-4, 3.78 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Royals: Daniel Lynch (2-5, 5.36 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -118, Royals -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they play the Baltimore Orioles.

Kansas City has a 12-19 record at home and a 20-37 record overall. The Royals have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .238.

Baltimore has a 9-20 record in road games and a 24-35 record overall. The Orioles have hit 57 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Royals hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez leads the Royals with nine home runs while slugging .425. Whit Merrifield is 11-for-42 with three doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 10 home runs while slugging .409. Trey Mancini is 11-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (undisclosed), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)