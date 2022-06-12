How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Online on June 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Baltimore Orioles. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), while in Baltimore the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City or MASN, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles games all year long.

Can you stream Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Kansas City Royals vs. Baltimore Orioles. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals Game Preview: Royals play the Orioles leading series 2-1

Baltimore Orioles (25-35, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-38, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dean Kremer (0-1, 6.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, three strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (1-7, 4.18 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -124, Orioles +106; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the Baltimore Orioles with a 2-1 series lead.

Kansas City is 20-38 overall and 12-20 at home. The Royals have a 13-7 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore is 10-20 on the road and 25-35 overall. The Orioles have hit 58 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has seven home runs, 12 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .236 for the Royals. Whit Merrifield is 12-for-41 with two doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has six doubles, 10 home runs and 31 RBI for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 9-for-37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .249 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .213 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Royals: Matt Peacock: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Gabe Speier: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Zack Greinke: 15-Day IL (flexor), Amir Garrett: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Ramon Urias: 10-Day IL (left oblique), Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)