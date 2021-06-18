MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Without Cable on June 18, 2021: Streaming

On Friday, June 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT, the Kansas City Royals face the Boston Red Sox. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, Bally Sports Kansas City, and Fox Sports Kansas City, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Kansas City Royals vs. Boston Red Sox

In Kansas City, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Kansas City (previously Fox Sports Kansas City), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Kansas City, this is your only option to stream Kansas City Royals games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on AT&T TV to watch Boston Red Sox games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (6-2, 4.28 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-2, 36.00 ERA, 6.50 WHIP, 1 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Royals are 16-18 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 66 home runs this season, last in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with 17, averaging one every 15.4 at-bats.

The Red Sox are 22-10 on the road. The Boston offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the American League. Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .325.